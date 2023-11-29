 Apple Iphone 5c 32gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 5c 32GB

Apple iPhone 5c 32GB

Apple iPhone 5c 32GB is a iOS v7 phone, available price is Rs 53,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Apple A6 APL0589 Processor , 1510 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 5c 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 5c 32GB now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AppleIPhone5c32GB_Display_4.0inches(10.16cm)
AppleIPhone5c32GB_FrontCamera_1.2MP
AppleIPhone5c32GB_Ram_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P19097/heroimage/apple-iphone-5c-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone5c32GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P19097/heroimage/apple-iphone-5c-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone5c32GB_4
1/10 AppleIPhone5c32GB_Display_4.0inches(10.16cm)
2/10 AppleIPhone5c32GB_FrontCamera_1.2MP"
3/10 AppleIPhone5c32GB_Ram_1GB"
4/10 AppleIPhone5c32GB_3"
View all Images 5/10 AppleIPhone5c32GB_4"
Key Specs
₹53,500
32 GB
4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
Apple A6 APL0589
8 MP
1.2 MP
1510 mAh
iOS v7
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Apple iPhone 5c 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 5c 32GB in India is Rs. 53,500.  This is the Apple iPhone 5c 32GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 5c 32GB in India is Rs. 53,500.  This is the Apple iPhone 5c 32GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Green, Pink, White and Yellow.

Apple IPhone 5c 32GB

(1 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, Green, Pink, White, Yellow
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone 5c 32gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.2 MP
  • 1510 mAh
  • Apple A6 APL0589
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 1510 mAh
  • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 250 Hours(3G)
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • BSI Sensor
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1.2 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Blue, Green, Pink, White, Yellow
  • 8.97 mm
  • 124.4 mm
  • 132 grams
  • 59.2 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 59.75 %
  • 326 ppi
  • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Apple
  • iOS v7
  • November 1, 2013 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • USB 2.0, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 100 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 3) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • PowerVR SGX 543MP3
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Swift
  • LPDDR2
  • 1 GB
  • 32 bit
  • Apple A6 APL0589
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Apple
Icon
icon2% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 256GB
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconBlack
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconBlack
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconBlack Titanium
icon6% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • IconBlue
Apple Mobiles Icon
Apple iPhone 5c 32GB Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
icon36% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • IconGreen
icon22% OFF
OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Volcanic Black
Flipkart
₹51,990 ₹66,999
Buy Now
Apple Iphone 5c 32gb Oneplus 10 Pro
icon19% OFF
IQOO 11 5G
  • Icon8 GB RAM
  • Icon256 GB Storage
  • Icon Legend
amazon
₹49,999 ₹61,999
Buy Now
Apple Iphone 5c 32gb Iqoo 11 5g

Apple Videos

iPhone SE 4 the game changerIcon
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.Icon
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
iPhone Icon
5 Phones To Buy For Gifting: iPhone 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6a, more
27 Jan 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Apple iPhone 5c 32GB News

Icon
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
28 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone 15
Share your entertainment! Know how to use Apple iPhone 15 SharePlay
27 Nov 2023
LAVa smartphones
Revealed! Here is what students with Apple iPhones will pick as their next smartphone
27 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 Pro
Cyber Monday sale: This iPhone 15 deal will give you $300 back
26 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max heating issue: Apple says software, apps behind issue; fix coming
23 Nov 2023
Live Sticker
Got your new iPhone 15? Now, know how to use Live Stickers courtesy iOS 17
23 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹79,900
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹18,899
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Titanium Grey
₹34,290
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Apple Iphone 5c 32gb