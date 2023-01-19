 Apple Iphone 6 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 6 64GB

    Apple iPhone 6 64GB

    Apple iPhone 6 64GB is a iOS v8 phone, available price is Rs 62,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone Processor, 1810 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22493/heroimage/apple-iphone-6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22493/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22493/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22493/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22493/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹62,500
    64 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
    8 MP
    1.2 MP
    1810 mAh
    iOS v8
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹62,500
    64 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    8 MP
    1810 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 61,999 M.R.P. ₹69,900
    Buy Now

    Apple IPhone 6 64GB Price in India

    Apple IPhone 6 64GB price in India starts at Rs.62,500. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 6 64GB is Rs.55,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple IPhone 6 64GB price in India starts at Rs.62,500. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 6 64GB is Rs.55,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 6 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1810 mAh
    • 1.2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 1810 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    Design
    • 6.9 mm
    • 129 grams
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 67 mm
    • 137.1 mm
    Display
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 66.14 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 326 ppi
    • 750 x 1334 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • iPhone 6 64GB
    • iOS v8
    • October 17, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
    • PowerVR GX6450
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Apple A8 APL1011
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • iBooks, iTunes Store, App Store, FaceTime, Passbook, iMovie, Pages, Keynote, iTunes U
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 6 64gb