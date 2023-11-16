 Apple Iphone 6 Plus 64gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB is a iOS v8 phone, available price is Rs 48,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Apple A8 Processor , 2915 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹48,999
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Apple A8
8 MP
1.2 MP
2915 mAh
iOS v8
1 GB
Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB in India is Rs. 48,999.  This is the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB in India is Rs. 48,999.  This is the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey, Silver and Gold.

(1 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey, Silver, Gold
Apple Iphone 6 Plus 64gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
  • 2915 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • No
  • 1280x720 @ 24 fps
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Optical Image stabilization Video HDR Stereo recording
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • BSI Sensor
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
Design
  • 7.1 mm
  • 77.8 mm
  • Grey, Silver, Gold
  • 172 grams
  • 158.1 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Yes
  • 67.64 %
  • 401 ppi
General
  • Apple
  • iOS v8
  • October 7, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • USB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Single SIM, GSM
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
  • 1 GB
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GX6650
  • Apple A8
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Front
  • iBooks, iTunes Store, App Store, FaceTime, Passbook, iMovie, Pages, Keynote, iTunes U
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 64 GB
