Apple Iphone 6 Plus 64gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB in India is Rs. 48,999. This is the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey, Silver and Gold. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB in India is Rs. 48,999. This is the Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey, Silver and Gold.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.