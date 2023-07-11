 Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb Price in India (11 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is a iOS v9 phone, available price is Rs 92,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 11 July 2023
Key Specs
₹92,000
128 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Dual core, 1.84 GHz
12 MP
5 MP
2750 mAh
iOS v9
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2750 mAh
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 12 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • 2750 mAh
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Yes
  • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Single
  • BSI Sensor
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 77.9 mm
  • 192 grams
  • Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
  • 158.2 mm
  • 7.3 mm
Display
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 67.51 %
General
  • iPhone 6S Plus 128GB
  • iOS v9
  • Apple
  • October 16, 2015 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 30 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Head: 1.12 W/kg, Body: 1.14 W/kg
  • USB 2.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.84 GHz
  • PowerVR GT7600
  • 64 bit
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR4
  • Apple A9 APL1022
  • 2 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • NVMe
  • 128 GB
  • No
    Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb