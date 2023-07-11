Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb Price in India (11 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is a iOS v9 phone, available price is Rs 92,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB now with free delivery.