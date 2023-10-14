 Apple Iphone 7 Plus 128gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB is a iOS v10 phone, available price is Rs 42,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A10 Fusion APL1024 Processor , 2900 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹42,900
128 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Apple A10 Fusion APL1024
12 MP + 12 MP
7 MP
2900 mAh
iOS v10
3 GB
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 42,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB in India is Rs. 42,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold and Jet Black.

Apple IPhone 7 Plus 128GB

(3 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black
amazon
Out of Stock

Apple Iphone 7 Plus 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Apple A10 Fusion APL1024
  • 7 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 2900 mAh
  • 12 MP + 12 MP
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • 2900 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • BSI Sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • Yes, Retina Flash
Design
  • 77.9 mm
  • Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 158.2 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 7.3 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
Display
  • Yes
  • 67.51 %
  • 16:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 625 nits
General
  • iOS v10
  • Apple
  • October 7, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Lightning
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • USB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes
Performance
  • M10 motion
  • 16 nm
  • Quad core (2.34 GHz, Dual core, Hurricane + 1.1 GHz, Dual core, Zephyr)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4
  • 3 GB
  • PowerVR GT7600 Plus
  • Apple A10 Fusion APL1024
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Front
  • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • NVMe
