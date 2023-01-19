 Apple Iphone X Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone X

    Apple iPhone X

    Apple iPhone X is a iOS v11.0.1 phone, available price is Rs 89,000 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral) Processor, 2716 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone X from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31397/heroimage/121008-v1-apple-iphone-x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31397/images/Design/121008-v1-apple-iphone-x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31397/images/Design/121008-v1-apple-iphone-x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31397/images/Design/121008-v1-apple-iphone-x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31397/images/Design/121008-v1-apple-iphone-x-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹89,000
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    7 MP
    2716 mAh
    iOS v11.0.1
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹89,000
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP
    2716 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 79,990 M.R.P. ₹94,900
    Buy Now

    Apple iPhone X Price in India

    Apple iPhone X price in India starts at Rs.89,000. The lowest price of Apple iPhone X is Rs.74,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple iPhone X price in India starts at Rs.89,000. The lowest price of Apple iPhone X is Rs.74,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone X Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 2716 mAh
    • 7 MP
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • 2716 mAh
    • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Single
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(32 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Dual optical image stabilization
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 7.7 mm
    • Silver, Space Grey
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 174 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 70.9 mm
    • 143.6 mm
    Display
    • 625 nits
    • 1125 x 2436 pixels
    • 80.93 %
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • OLED
    • 18:9
    • 463 ppi
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • Yes with notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 3, 2017 (Official)
    • iOS v11.0.1
    • Apple
    • iPhone X
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • Lightning
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.08 W/kg, Body: 1.17 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Hexa Core (2.39 GHz, Dual core, Monsoon + 1.42 GHz, Quad core, Mistral)
    • Apple A11 Bionic
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • Apple GPU (three-core graphics)
    • M11
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • FaceTime, iTunes Store, iBooks, Podcasts, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends.
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • NVMe
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone X