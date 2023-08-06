Apple Iphone Xs Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XS is a iOS v12.0 phone, available price is Rs 99,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.49 GHz, Dual core, Vortex + 1.52 GHz, Quad core, Tempest) Processor , 2658 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone XS from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone XS now with free delivery.