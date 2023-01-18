 Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,399 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 from HT Tech. Buy Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,399
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 13 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2800 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • Black
    • 151 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 66.78 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • December 6, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aqua Mobile
    • Yes
    • Jazz S1
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 in India?

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 price in India at 4,869 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Aqua Mobile Jazz S1?

    How many colors are available in Aqua Mobile Jazz S1?

    What is the Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Aqua Mobile Jazz S1 Waterproof?

    Aqua Mobile Jazz S1