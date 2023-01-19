 Asus Chromebook Flip C214ma Ys02t S Laptop C214ma Ys02t S Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA YS02T S Laptop

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA YS02T S Laptop

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA YS02T S Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 45,639 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA YS02T S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA YS02T S Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153814/heroimage/asus-c214ma-ys02t-s-153814-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153814/images/Design/asus-c214ma-ys02t-s-153814-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153814/images/Design/asus-c214ma-ys02t-s-153814-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153814/images/Design/asus-c214ma-ys02t-s-153814-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153814/images/Design/asus-c214ma-ys02t-s-153814-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹45,639
    11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000
    4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Google Chrome
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    1.18 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    ₹ 45,639 M.R.P. ₹77,720
    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA-YS02T-S Laptop C214MA-YS02T-S Price in India

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA-YS02T-S Laptop C214MA-YS02T-S price in India starts at Rs.45,639. The lowest price of Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA-YS02T-S Laptop C214MA-YS02T-S is Rs.45,639 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA-YS02T-S Laptop C214MA-YS02T-S price in India starts at Rs.45,639. The lowest price of Asus Chromebook Flip C214MA-YS02T-S Laptop C214MA-YS02T-S is Rs.45,639 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Chromebook Flip C214ma Ys02t S Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Po
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • 45 W
    Display Details
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • HD 1366 x 768 Touchscreen With Anti-Glare For a Larger Screen Size and a Better Viewing Experience With 360 Degree Hinge
    • 135 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • Yes
    General Information
    • Asus
    • 292 x 198 x 20  mm
    • Google Chrome
    • Black
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • 1.18 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    • C214MA-YS02T-S
    Memory
    • LPDDR4
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • 1
    • 4 GB
    • 1*4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core- N4000
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • Intel UHD 600
    • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Spill Resistant Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Asus Chromebook Flip C214ma Ys02t S Laptop