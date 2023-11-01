 Asus Expertbook P1440fa Fq2349r Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 61,249 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹61,249
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.68 Kg weight
Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop in India is Rs. 61,249.  At Amazon, the Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 53,939.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop in India is Rs. 61,249.  At Amazon, the Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 53,939.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

ASUS BR1100 Laptop

ASUS BR1100 Laptop, 11.6" HD Anti-Glare Touchscreen Display, Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, MIL-STD 810H Durability, TPM 2.0, Windows 10 Pro, Dark Grey, Stylus Included, BR1100FKA-502YT
₹78,211 ₹53,939
Buy Now
Asus Expertbook P1440fa Fq2349r Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • LED
  • HD LED Backlit Display
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • No
  • 112 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 23.2 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 1.68 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • 340 x 250 x 23.2 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • P1440FA-FQ2349R
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
Asus ExpertBook P1440FA FQ2349R Laptop News

ASUS VivoBook 15
Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops
22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs
22 Aug 2022
Asus
Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India
22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system
22 Aug 2022
Laptops News Icon

    Asus Expertbook P1440fa Fq2349r Laptop