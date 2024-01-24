 Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusExpertBookP1510CJA-EJ402Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS)_Capacity_8GB
AsusExpertBookP1510CJA-EJ402Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/DOS)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)

Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop now with free delivery.
Grey
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA-EJ402 Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/DOS) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop in India is Rs. 42,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey. The status of Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Silver
₹31,700
Check Details
Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 Nx Kdesi 004 Laptop

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Transparent Silver
₹32,990
Check Details
Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop Asus Vivobook 15 X515ja Bq322ws Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1035G1

Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Latest Update

Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Model

    P1510CJA-EJ402

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 235 x 21 mm

  • Weight

    1.99 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Grey

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ExpertBook P1510CJA EJ402 Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Expertbook P1510cja Ej402 Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender