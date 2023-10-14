Asus Pro P2420la Wo0464g Laptop (core I5 5th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 8 1) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus PRO P2420LA WO0464G Laptop Asus PRO P2420LA WO0464G Laptop is a Windows 8.1 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 49,200 in India with Intel Core i5-5200U (5th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus PRO P2420LA WO0464G Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus PRO P2420LA WO0464G Laptop now with free delivery.