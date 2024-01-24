 Asus R558uf Dm147d Laptop (core I5 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop

Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 58,500 in India with Intel Core i5-6200U (6th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus R558UF-DM147D Laptop (Core I5 6th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/DOS/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop in India is Rs. 58,500.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

DOS

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-6200U

Asus R558uf Dm147d Laptop (core I5 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos/2 Gb) Latest Update

Asus R558uf Dm147d Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    2 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Weight

    2.3 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    25.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    382 x 256 x 25.5 mm

  • Model

    R558UF-DM147D

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2 DIMM

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Speakers

    Dual speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam Resolution

    0.3 MP

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Sonic Master

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-6200U (6th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce 930M

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Standard Keyboard

  • Optical Drive

    DVD RW Drive

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus R558UF DM147D Laptop

