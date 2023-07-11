 Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301rc Lj132ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 113,571 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P160324/heroimage/asus-gv301rc-lj132ws-160324-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P160324/heroimage/asus-gv301rc-lj132ws-160324-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4
1/10 AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
2/10 AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_Capacity_16GB"
3/10 AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)"
4/10 AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_3"
View all Images 5/10 AsusROGFlowX13GV301RC-LJ132WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11/4GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹113,571 (speculated)
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
1.30 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop in India is Rs. 113,571.  It comes in the following colors: Off Black.

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC-LJ132WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
40% off

ASUS ROG Flow X13 2022 13 4 34 03 cms FHD 16 10 120Hz Touch AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS Integrated Graphics 2 in 1 Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022), 13.4" (34.03 cms) FHD+ 16:10, 120Hz Touch, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, Integrated Graphics, 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.3 Kg), GV301RA-LJ031WS
₹155,990 ₹93,244
Buy Now
14% off

ASUS ROG Strix G17 2022 17 3 inch 43 94 cms FHD 144Hz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3050 4GB Graphics Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022), 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7-6800H, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Green/2.5 Kg), G713RC-HX021W
₹109,999 ₹95,000
Buy Now
40% off

ASUS ROG Flow X13 2022 13 4 34 03 cms FHD 16 10 120Hz Touch AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 4GB RTX 3050 Graphics 2 in 1 Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022), 13.4" (34.03 cms) FHD+ 16:10, 120Hz Touch, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, 4GB RTX 3050 Graphics, 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Black/1.3 Kg), GV301RC-LJ073WS
₹158,990 ₹95,191
Buy Now

Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301rc Lj132ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 100 W
  • 10 Hrs
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • FHD+ (1920 x 1200 WUXGA) Glossy Display 16:10 Aspect Ratio 120Hz Refresh Rate 500 Nits Brightness
  • 170 ppi
  • Yes
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 500 nits
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Asus
  • Off Black
  • 1.30 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • GV301RC-LJ132WS
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 299 x 222 x 16.9 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 6400 Mhz
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In 3-Microphone Array
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 720p
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
  • 2-Speaker System
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.3
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 8
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard Single Light
Ports
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
25% OFF
24% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop Competitors

16% OFF
HP Omen 15 en0501AX 3C9E8PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus ZenBook S13 UM5302TA LX702WS Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM LPDDR5
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
33% OFF
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN108WS Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR5
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RC LJ132WS Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301rc Lj132ws Laptop