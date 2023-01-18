 Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301re Lj156ws Laptop Gv301re Lj156ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE LJ156WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE LJ156WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE LJ156WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 171,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE LJ156WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE LJ156WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152653/heroimage/asus-gv301re-lj156ws-152653-v3-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152653/images/Design/asus-gv301re-lj156ws-152653-v3-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152653/images/Design/asus-gv301re-lj156ws-152653-v3-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152653/images/Design/asus-gv301re-lj156ws-152653-v3-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152653/images/Design/asus-gv301re-lj156ws-152653-v3-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹171,890
    13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    1 TB
    32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1200 Pixels
    1.30 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹171,890
    13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    1 TB
    32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 173,875 M.R.P. ₹203,990
    Buy Now

    Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE-LJ156WS Laptop GV301RE-LJ156WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE-LJ156WS Laptop GV301RE-LJ156WS price in India starts at Rs.171,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE-LJ156WS Laptop GV301RE-LJ156WS is Rs.173,875 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE-LJ156WS Laptop GV301RE-LJ156WS price in India starts at Rs.171,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301RE-LJ156WS Laptop GV301RE-LJ156WS is Rs.173,875 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301re Lj156ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.4" (34.04 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) 16:10 Aspect Ratio Display
    • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
    • 169 ppi
    • 13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    • Yes
    • 120 Hz
    General Information
    • Asus
    • 299 x 222 x 16  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • GV301RE-LJ156WS
    • 1.30 Kg
    • Off Black
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 1*32 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
    • 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 4.8 Ghz
    • 4 GB
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301re Lj156ws Laptop