 Asus Rog Flow X16 Gv601rm M6054ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 181,000 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusROGFlowX16GV601RM-M6054WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
AsusROGFlowX16GV601RM-M6054WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/2 AsusROGFlowX16GV601RM-M6054WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
View all Images 2/2 AsusROGFlowX16GV601RM-M6054WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB"
Key Specs
₹181,000
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS
1 TB
Windows 11
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2 Kg weight
8 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop in India is Rs. 181,000.  It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Gray.

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM-M6054WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Asus Rog Flow X16 Gv601rm M6054ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

Display Details

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Display Features

    QHD+ 16:10 165Hz/3ms

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

General Information

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    355 x 243 x 19 mm

  • Colour

    Eclipse Gray

  • Thickness

    19 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    GV601RM-M6054WS

  • Weight

    2 Kg weight

Memory

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Speakers

    4-speaker system

  • Sound Technologies

    AI noise-canceling technology

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in 3-microphone array

  • Webcam

    Yes

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

Performance

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    1-Zone RGB Chiclet Keyboard, 3ms Response Time (G2G), QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600, WQXGA) Touch Screen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, Face Recognition1-Zone RGB Chiclet Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

41% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
28% OFF
Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
31% OFF
25% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop Competitors

48% OFF
Asus ROG Strix Hero II GL504GV ES034T Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
20% OFF
HP ZBook 17 G6 8TP06PA
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
MSI GE76 Raider 11UG 054 Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB RAM DDR4
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Ultrabook
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14.2 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched. Know all about them.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Launched; Know price, key features and specifications

12 Oct 2023
Know how you can update your Aadhaar card from home.

How to update Aadhaar Card

21 Nov 2023
iQOO Z7 Pro has been launched. Know all about it.

iQOO Z7 Pro launched; Check key specs, price, and features

12 Oct 2023
Are you a photographer? Then check out these must-have mobile apps to enhance your pictures.

Top 5 Best Camera apps in 2023

09 Nov 2023
Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12

Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra or One Plus 12: Know the best flagship Android phone under Rs. 80000 budget

12 Oct 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Tech Videos

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M6054WS Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Rog Flow X16 Gv601rm M6054ws Laptop