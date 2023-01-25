 Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301zc Ld123ws Laptop Gz301zc Ld123ws Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC LD123WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC LD123WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC LD123WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 163,980 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC LD123WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC LD123WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹163,980
    13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1200 Pixels
    1.18 Kg
    See full specifications
    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC-LD123WS Laptop GZ301ZC-LD123WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC-LD123WS Laptop GZ301ZC-LD123WS price in India starts at Rs.163,980. The lowest price of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301ZC-LD123WS Laptop GZ301ZC-LD123WS is Rs.152,518 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301zc Ld123ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13.4" (34.04 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 8 Hrs
    • 100 W
    • 8 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
    • 13.4 Inches (34.04 cm)
    • 169 ppi
    • WUXGA, Refresh Rate 120Hz, Response Time 30ms, Viewing Angle 89/89/89/89, Panel Tech IPS-level, Brightness 500, Contrast 1000:1, Glossy display
    • Yes
    • 120 Hz
    General Information
    • Black
    • GZ301ZC-LD123WS
    • 302 x 220 x 5.6  mm
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1.18 Kg
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • LPDDR5
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Smart Amplifier Technology
    • Built-in 3-microphone array
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • 8 MP
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Rog Flow Z13 Gz301zc Ld123ws Laptop