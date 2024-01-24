 Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P124117/heroimage/asus-rog-gl503vm-fy166t-laptop-core-i7-7th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-128-gb-ssd-windows-10-6-gb-124117-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGGL503VM-FY166TLaptop(CoreI77thGen/16GB/1TB128GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_7

Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop

Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 113,900 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG GL503VM-FY166T Laptop (Core I7 7th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 128 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop in India is Rs. 113,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Ceramic White
₹82,119
Check Details
Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1065au 6h8v9pa Laptop

HP Envy X360 15 ew0047TU 7F693PA Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Nightfall Black Aluminum
₹113,128
Check Details
Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop Hp Envy X360 15 Ew0047tu 7f693pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    90 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    384 x 262 x 23 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.6 Kg weight

  • Model

    GL503VM-FY166T

  • Thickness

    23 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    Sonic Studio Software with in Game Noise Cancellation and Voice Volume Stabilization Technology

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi Format SD Media Card Reader(2-in-1)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)

  • Chipset

    Intel HM175 Express

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    4 Zone Customizable RGB , Anti-Ghosting N-Key Rollover Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    4

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    7200 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG GL503VM FY166T Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Rog Gl503vm Fy166t Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender