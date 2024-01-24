 Asus Rog Gl552vw Cn426t Laptop (core I7 6th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(13 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusROGGL552VW-CN426TLaptop(CoreI76thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
AsusROGGL552VW-CN426TLaptop(CoreI76thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop

Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with Intel Core i7-6700HQ (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop now with free delivery.
Grey Metal
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG GL552VW-CN426T Laptop (Core I7 6th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey Metal. The status of Asus ROG GL552VW CN426T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-6700HQ

Asus Rog Gl552vw Cn426t Laptop (core I7 6th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Gl552vw Cn426t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    120 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit with IPS Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Weight

    2.5 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    385 x 255 x 32.4 mm

  • Thickness

    32.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    GL552VW-CN426T

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Grey Metal

  • Operating System

    Windows 10

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2 DIMM

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    ICESound support, Audio excellence with SonicMaster and the unique AudioWizard

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Other Networking Options

    3-in-1 Card Reader (SD - SDHC, SDXC, MMC)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, Battery, Bag, User Manual and Warranty Documents

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-6700HQ (6th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M

  • Chipset

    Intel HM170 Express

  • Optical Drive

    Super-Multi DVD Drive

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures Support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Standard Red Keyboard

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

