 Asus Rog Phone 2 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 2 from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 2 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹37,999
128 GB
6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
48 MP + 13 MP
24 MP
6000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
8 GB
Asus Rog Phone 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 24 MP
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • 48 MP + 13 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 52 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 52 Hours(3G)
  • 6000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • 02h 02m 30s
  • Up to 720 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes, Hyper
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F1.79
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 24 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
  • F2.0
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 77.6 mm
  • 170.9 mm
  • 240 grams
  • Black
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 9.4 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
  • 80.21 %
  • AMOLED
  • 19.5:9
  • 120 Hz
  • 391 ppi
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • ROG Phone 2
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 8, 2019 (Official)
  • Asus
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
  • 8 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Adreno 640
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 13.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48 MP + 13 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.0
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Asus Rog Phone 2 FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone 2 in India?

Asus Rog Phone 2 price in India at 40,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone 2?

How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone 2?

How long does the Asus Rog Phone 2 last?

What is the Asus Rog Phone 2 Battery Capacity?

Is Asus Rog Phone 2 Waterproof?

View More

    Asus Rog Phone 2