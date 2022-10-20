 Asus Rog Phone 6 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Asus Mobile Asus ROG Phone 6

    Asus ROG Phone 6

    Asus ROG Phone 6 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 71,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 6 from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 20 October 2022
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36016/heroimage/144225-v2-asus-rog-phone-6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36016/images/Design/144225-v2-asus-rog-phone-6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36016/images/Design/144225-v2-asus-rog-phone-6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36016/images/Design/144225-v2-asus-rog-phone-6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹71,999 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    12 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Asus ROG Phone 6 Price in India

    Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India starts at Rs.71,999. The lowest price of Asus ROG Phone 6 is Rs.63,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Rog Phone 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 12 MP
    • 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Hyper, 65W: 100 % in 42 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 12 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27.5 mm focal length)
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 10.3 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • 239 grams
    • 77 mm
    • Phantom Black, Storm White
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 173 mm
    Display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 1200 nits
    • 165 Hz
    • 82.07 %
    • 395 ppi
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2448 pixels
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:4:9
    General
    • ROG UI
    • October 21, 2022 (Expected)
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ROG Phone 6
    • Yes
    • Asus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 730
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Asus Rog Phone 6