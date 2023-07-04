 Asus Rog Strix G15 G512li Hn331ts Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI HN331TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI HN331TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 86,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen) Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI HN331TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI HN331TS Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹86,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
1 TB
8 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.3 Kg weight
Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI-HN331TS Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI-HN331TS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.86,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LI-HN331TS Laptop is Rs.82,990 on amazon.in which is available in Electro Punk colour.

Asus Rog Strix G15 G512li Hn331ts Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 150 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 144 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Anti-Glare Display (250 nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamut 67% sRGB 16:9 Aspect Ratio)
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
General Information
  • 2.3 Kg weight
  • 360 x 275 x 25.8  mm
  • 25.8 Millimeter thickness
  • Electro Punk
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • G512LI-HN331TS
  • Asus
Memory
  • 2
  • 2933 Mhz
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 2x 1.5W Speaker
  • Built-in Array Microphone
Networking
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Mobile Intel HM470 Express Chipsets
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)
  • 2.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Chiclet RGB English Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Strix G15 G512li Hn331ts Laptop