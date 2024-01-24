 Asus Rog Strix G15 G512lv Hn222t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusROGStrixG15G512LV-HN222TLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB

Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,999 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB

Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV-HN222T Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop in India is Rs. 89,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H

Asus Rog Strix G15 G512lv Hn222t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Strix G15 G512lv Hn222t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 275 x 25.8 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    G512LV-HN222T

  • Thickness

    25.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.3 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Sound Technologies

    Smart AMP Technology

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Chipset

    Intel HM470

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    3

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV HN222T Laptop

