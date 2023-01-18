 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qc Hn126t Laptop G513qc Hn126t Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN126T Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN126T Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN126T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 102,890 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5900HX Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN126T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC HN126T Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹102,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5900HX
    1 TB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.10 Kg
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 120,000 M.R.P. ₹145,999
    Buy Now

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC-HN126T Laptop G513QC-HN126T Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC-HN126T Laptop G513QC-HN126T price in India starts at Rs.102,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QC-HN126T Laptop G513QC-HN126T is Rs.120,000 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Grey colour.

    Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qc Hn126t Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 200 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • LED
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Eclipse Grey
    • 2.10 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • 354 x 259 x 20.7  mm
    • G513QC-HN126T
    • Asus
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • 2 x 1.5W Speaker
    • Yes
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • 4 GB
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 5900HX
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qc Hn126t Laptop