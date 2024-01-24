 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qm Hf311ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 167,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM-HF311TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop in India is Rs. 167,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qm Hf311ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    240 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display IPS Level Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    300 Hz

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Model

    G513QM-HF311TS

  • Colour

    Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 256 x 24.7 mm

  • Weight

    2.30 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    24.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

  • Clockspeed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • USB 3.0 slots

    3

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QM HF311TS Laptop

