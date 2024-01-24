 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qy Hq008ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/12 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 210,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Original Black
1 TB
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY-HQ008TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/12 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop in India is Rs. 210,999.  It comes in the following colors: Original Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513QY HQ008TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qy Hq008ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/12 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513qy Hq008ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    280 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    WQHD 16:9 IPS-level anti-glare display Free Sync

  • Colour

    Original Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Thickness

    22.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    354 x 256 x 22.6 mm

  • Weight

    2.50 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    G513QY-HQ008TS

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in array microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    2x 4W speaker with Smart Amp Technology

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon RX 6800M

  • Clockspeed

    3.3 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

  • Graphics Memory

    12 GB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard 4-Zone RGB

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

