Asus Rog Strix G15 G513rc Hn083w Laptop G513rc Hn083w Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN083W Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN083W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 96,390 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN083W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513RC HN083W Laptop now with free delivery.