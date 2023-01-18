Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qc Hx051t Laptop G713qc Hx051t Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QC HX051T Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QC HX051T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 102,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QC HX051T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QC HX051T Laptop now with free delivery.