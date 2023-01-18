Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rc Hx020w Laptop G713rc Hx020w Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RC HX020W Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RC HX020W Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RC HX020W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RC HX020W Laptop now with free delivery.