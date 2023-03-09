 Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rm Ll167ws Laptop G713rm Ll167ws Price in India(09 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 175,000 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹175,000
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.90 Kg
    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM-LL167WS Laptop G713RM-LL167WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM-LL167WS Laptop G713RM-LL167WS price in India starts at Rs.175,000. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM-LL167WS Laptop G713RM-LL167WS is Rs.161,000 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM-LL167WS Laptop G713RM-LL167WS price in India starts at Rs.175,000. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM-LL167WS Laptop G713RM-LL167WS is Rs.161,000 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.


    Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rm Ll167ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 90 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 240 Hz
    • No
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • WQHD
    • 127 ppi
    General Information
    • 330 x 450 x 11  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 1.90 Kg
    • Asus
    • Eclipse Gray
    • G713RM-LL167WS
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in microphone
    • Built-in Speaker
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
    • 6 GB
    • 3.1 Ghz
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rm Ll167ws Laptop