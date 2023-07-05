Asus Rog Strix G17 G713rm Ll167ws Laptop Price in India(05 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 119,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM LL167WS Laptop now with free delivery.