Asus Rog Strix G18 G814ji N6097ws Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 262,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 262,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI-N6097WS Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop in India is Rs. 262,990. It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Gray. The status of Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check