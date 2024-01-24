 Asus Rog Strix G18 G814ji N6097ws Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusROGStrixG18G814JI-N6097WSLaptop(CoreI913thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB

Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 262,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Eclipse Gray
1 TB
Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI-N6097WS Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop in India is Rs. 262,990.  It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Gray. The status of Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

18 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-13980HX

Asus Rog Strix G18 G814ji N6097ws Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Strix G18 G814ji N6097ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
4
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    280 W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Display Features

    QHD+ WQXGA 240Hz 3ms 85/85/85/85 IPS-Level 500 Nits 1200:1 100% Anti-Glare Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    168 ppi

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Size

    18 Inches (45.72 cm)

  • Colour

    Eclipse Gray

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Thickness

    30.8 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    G814JI-N6097WS

  • Weight

    3 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    399 x 294 x 30.8 mm

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    4800 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Number Of Cores

    24

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus ROG Strix G18 G814JI N6097WS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
