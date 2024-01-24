Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G532lws Hf127t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 117,789 in India with Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 117,789 in India with Intel Core i7-10875H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop now with free delivery.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS-HF127T Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop in India is Rs. 117,789. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LWS HF127T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check