 Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zx Ln024ws Laptop G533zx Ln024ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 301,890 in India with Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P149829/heroimage/asus-g533zx-ln024ws-149829-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P149829/images/Design/asus-g533zx-ln024ws-149829-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P149829/images/Design/asus-g533zx-ln024ws-149829-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P149829/images/Design/asus-g533zx-ln024ws-149829-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P149829/images/Design/asus-g533zx-ln024ws-149829-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹301,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    32 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    2.30 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹301,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    32 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 296,990 M.R.P. ₹359,990
    Buy Now

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX-LN024WS Laptop G533ZX-LN024WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX-LN024WS Laptop G533ZX-LN024WS price in India starts at Rs.301,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX-LN024WS Laptop G533ZX-LN024WS is Rs.296,990 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX-LN024WS Laptop G533ZX-LN024WS price in India starts at Rs.301,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX-LN024WS Laptop G533ZX-LN024WS is Rs.296,990 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zx Ln024ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • 10 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    • 90 W
    • 10 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 188 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • IPS-level, Brightness 300, Anti-glare display
    • 240 Hz
    • No
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Off Black
    • G533ZX-LN024WS
    • Asus
    • 2.30 Kg
    • 64-bit
    • 354 x 259 x 27.2  mm
    Memory
    • 64 GB
    • 32 GB
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    • 1445 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Speaker
    • Built-in array microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, External Camera 1080p, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
    • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen)
    • 16 GB
    • 4.8 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB || Support NumberPad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zx Ln024ws Laptop