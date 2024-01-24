 Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 G733qs Hg239ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/16 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
AsusROGStrixScar17G733QS-HG239TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_Capacity_32GB
AsusROGStrixScar17G733QS-HG239TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P145299/heroimage/asus-g733qs-hg239ts-145299-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGStrixScar17G733QS-HG239TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P145299/heroimage/asus-g733qs-hg239ts-145299-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGStrixScar17G733QS-HG239TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_3

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS HG239TS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS HG239TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor and RAM.
Black
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS-HG239TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/16 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS HG239TS Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS HG239TS Laptop is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

Display Size

17.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 G733qs Hg239ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    240 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display with Adaptive Sync (16:9 Aspect Ratio 3ms Response Time (G2G) 300 nits Brightness 1000:1 Contrast Ratio 72% NTSC Color Gamut 100% sRGB 75.35% Adobe)

  • Pixel Density

    127 ppi

  • Display Size

    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    300 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Thickness

    28.3 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    G733QS-HG239TS

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    395 x 282 x 28.3 mm

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    2.70 Kg weight

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2x16 Gigabyte

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    2 x 2 W Tweeter, 2 x 4 W Speakers with Smart Amp Technology, Smart Amp Technology, Dolby Atmos Software

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphics Memory

    16 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HX

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Optical Mech Keyboard Per-Key RGB

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS HG239TS Laptop

