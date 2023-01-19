 Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Se G733cx Ll012ws Laptop G733cx Ll012ws Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX LL012WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX LL012WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX LL012WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 415,990 in India with Intel Core i9-12950HX (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX LL012WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX LL012WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹415,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    Intel Core i9-12950HX (12th Gen)
    4 TB
    32 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    3 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 420,990 M.R.P. ₹479,990
    Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX-LL012WS Laptop G733CX-LL012WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX-LL012WS Laptop G733CX-LL012WS price in India starts at Rs.415,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE G733CX-LL012WS Laptop G733CX-LL012WS is Rs.420,990 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black Stealth colour.

    Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Se G733cx Ll012ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • 330 W
    Display Details
    • WQHD, IPS-Level, Anti-Glare Display, (Brightness 300 Nits)
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • 170 ppi
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • No
    • 240 Hz
    General Information
    • Off Black Stealth
    • SE G733CX-LL012WS
    • 3 Kg
    • Asus
    • 395 x 282 x 28.3  mm
    • 64-bit
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 64 GB
    • 2*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    • 32 GB
    • 4800 Mhz
    • 2
    Multimedia
    • 1080p
    • Yes
    • 4 Speaker System
    • Built-In Array Microphones
    • Smart Amplifier Technology
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Manual, AC Adaptor, FHD 1080P 60FPS external camera, ROG Impact Gaming Mouse, Keystone, 2 Customizable Armor Caps, ROG backpack, ROG Delta headset, UV flashlight
    Performance
    • 2.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
    • Intel Core i9-12950HX (12th Gen)
    • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 16 GB
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 4 TB
    Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Se G733cx Ll012ws Laptop