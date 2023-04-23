 Asus Rog Strix Scar 18 G834jz N5041ws Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ N5041WS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ N5041WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Premium laptop, available price is Rs 279,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13980H (13th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ N5041WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ N5041WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹279,990
18 Inches (45.72 cm)
Intel Core i9-13980H (13th Gen)
1 TB
32 GB DDR5 RAM
Windows 11 Home Premium
1920 x 1200 Pixels
2.50 Kg weight
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ-N5041WS Laptop Price in India

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ-N5041WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.279,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 G834JZ-N5041WS Laptop is Rs.279,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

Asus Rog Strix Scar 18 G834jz N5041ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 18" (45.72 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 330 W
Display Details
  • IPS-level Anti-Glare Display Having FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200 WUXGA) Resolution 165Hz Refresh Rate 300 Nits Brightness
  • 165 Hz
  • No
  • 300 nits
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 126 ppi
  • 18 Inches (45.72 cm)
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Asus
  • Windows 11 Home Premium
  • Black
  • 30.8 Millimeter thickness
  • 399 x 294 x 30.8  mm
  • G834JZ-N5041WS
  • 2.50 Kg weight
Memory
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 64 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 2*16 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 2
Multimedia
  • 4-Speaker System With Smart Amplifier Technology
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Built-In Array Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.2
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i9-13980H (13th Gen)
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • 24
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
  • 12 GB
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB
Ports
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • M.2/Optane
