 Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ivc Ha275ts Laptop Ga401ivc Ha275ts Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC HA275TS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC HA275TS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC HA275TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 175,390 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC HA275TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC HA275TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹175,390
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 4900HS
    1 TB
    32 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    1.70 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 175,390 M.R.P. ₹259,990
    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC-HA275TS Laptop GA401IVC-HA275TS Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC-HA275TS Laptop GA401IVC-HA275TS price in India starts at Rs.175,390. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IVC-HA275TS Laptop GA401IVC-HA275TS is Rs.175,390 on amazon.in which is available in Crossover Gray colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ivc Ha275ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 180 W AC Adapter W
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • LED
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • 60 Hz
    • Quad HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (300 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 800:1 Contrast Ratio, 100% sRGB, 75.35% Adobe, 170 Degree Viewing Angle, Pantone Validated)
    • 210 ppi
    General Information
    • GA401IVC-HA275TS
    • Asus
    • 64-bit
    • 1.70 Kg
    • 324 x 220 x 19.9  mm
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Crossover Gray
    Memory
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 32 GB
    • 1x32 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Speaker with Smart Amp Technology
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 3.0 Ghz
    • 6 GB
    • NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 4900HS
    • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ivc Ha275ts Laptop