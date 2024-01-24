 Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusROGZephyrusG14GA402XU-N2045WSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen9/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 97,789 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Eclipse Gray
1 TB

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU-N2045WS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop in India is Rs. 97,789.  It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Gray. The status of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹71,990
Check Details
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook

Acer Aspire 7 A715 51G Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Charcoal Black
₹69,990
Check Details
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 51g Laptop

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS

Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
4
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    240 W

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Display Features

    QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) 165Hz IPS-Level Anti-Glare Display ROG Nebula Display 3ms 500nits 1200:1 100% DCI-P3 % Pantone Validated

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Weight

    1.72 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Model

    GA402XU-N2045WS

  • Thickness

    15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Colour

    Eclipse Gray

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    195 x 309 x 15.5 mm

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM speed

    4800 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • Number Of Cores

    8

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 7940HS

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402XU N2045WS Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402xu N2045ws Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender