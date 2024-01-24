 Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503qm Hq145ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 158,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Moonlight White
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM-HQ145TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop in India is Rs. 158,999.  It comes in the following colors: Moonlight White. The status of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS

Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503qm Hq145ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503qm Hq145ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
8
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    200 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Features

    Quad HD Anti-Glare Display (300 nits Brightness 100% DCI-P3 1000:1 Contrast)

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.90 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Moonlight White

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    GA503QM-HQ145TS

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    4AI Mic Noise-Canceling, Dolby Atmos Software, Smart Amp

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Clockspeed

    3.1 Ghz

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard RGB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QM HQ145TS Laptop

