 Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rsz Hq061ws Laptop Ga503rsz Hq061ws Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ HQ061WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ HQ061WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ HQ061WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 211,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ HQ061WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ HQ061WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹211,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    1.90 Kg weight
    ₹ 211,990 M.R.P. ₹254,990
    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ-HQ061WS Laptop GA503RSZ-HQ061WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ-HQ061WS Laptop GA503RSZ-HQ061WS price in India starts at Rs.211,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RSZ-HQ061WS Laptop GA503RSZ-HQ061WS is Rs.211,990 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rsz Hq061ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • 90 W
    • 8 Hrs
    • Yes
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 188 ppi
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • 165 Hz
    • WQHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz/3ms Refresh Rate
    General Information
    • 1.90 Kg weight
    • GA503RSZ-HQ061WS
    • 355 x 243 x 20  mm
    • Eclipse Gray
    • Asus
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • Windows 11
    Memory
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • 1
    • DDR5
    • DDR5
    • 4800 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • 720p
    • Built-In Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    • 4.8 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 8 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
    • 8
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rsz Hq061ws Laptop