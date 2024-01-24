 Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx531gwr Es024t Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/24 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 184,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop now with free delivery.
Black Metal
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR-ES024T Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/24 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop in India is Rs. 184,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black Metal. The status of Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-9750H

Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx531gwr Es024t Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/24 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Zephyrus S Gx531gwr Es024t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    230 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360 x 268 x 15.3 mm

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    15.3 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Colour

    Black Metal

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Model

    GX531GWR-ES024T

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    24 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x24 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Digital Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Smart AMP

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR ES024T Laptop

