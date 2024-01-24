 Asus Rog Zephyrus S17 Gx701lv Hg056ts Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 174,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV-HG056TS Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop in India is Rs. 174,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701LV HG056TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10750H

Asus Rog Zephyrus S17 Gx701lv Hg056ts Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Zephyrus S17 Gx701lv Hg056ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    76 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Pixel Density

    127 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    300 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    18.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    GX701LV-HG056TS

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.6 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    399 x 272 x 18.7 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10750H (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Per-Key RGB, NumberPad Supported Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

