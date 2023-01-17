 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn065t Laptop Fx516pc Hn065t Price in India(17 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN065T Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN065T Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN065T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 77,890 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN065T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN065T Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹77,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
    1 TB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2 Kg
    Add to compare
    ₹ 89,990 M.R.P. ₹113,990
    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN065T Laptop FX516PC-HN065T Price in India

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN065T Laptop FX516PC-HN065T price in India starts at Rs.77,890. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN065T Laptop FX516PC-HN065T is Rs.89,990 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Grey colour.

    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn065t Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 5 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • 200 W AC Adapter W
    Display Details
    • 144 Hz
    • 141 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • LED
    • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    General Information
    • Eclipse Grey
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 2 Kg
    • FX516PC-HN065T
    • 359 x 256 x 24.7  mm
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 2x4 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    Networking
    • 6.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 2.6 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Yes
    • RGB Chiclet Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn065t Laptop