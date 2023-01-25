 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn067t Laptop Fx516pc Hn067t Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN067T Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN067T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 115,000 in India with Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN067T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC HN067T Laptop now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    ₹ 112,990 M.R.P. ₹132,990
    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN067T Laptop FX516PC-HN067T Price in India

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN067T Laptop FX516PC-HN067T price in India starts at Rs.115,000. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN067T Laptop FX516PC-HN067T is Rs.112,990 on amazon.in which is available in White colour.

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN067T Laptop FX516PC-HN067T price in India starts at Rs.115,000. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PC-HN067T Laptop FX516PC-HN067T is Rs.112,990 on amazon.in which is available in White colour.

    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn067t Laptop Full Specifications

    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 200 W AC Adapter W
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • No
    • Full HD Anti-glare Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • LED
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 2 Kg
    • White
    • 64-bit
    • FX516PC-HN067T
    • Asus
    • 360 x 252 x 20  mm
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • DDR4
    • 2x8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Microphone
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 6.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 3.3 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • Intel Core i7-11370H (11th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pc Hn067t Laptop