Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pm Hn157ts Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pm Hn157ts Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb)
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Eclipse Black
512 GB

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM-HN157TS Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop in India is Rs. 129,990.  It comes in the following colors: Eclipse Black. The status of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN157TS Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-11300H

Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx516pm Hn157ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    5 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    200 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Model

    FX516PM-HN157TS

  • Weight

    2 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Eclipse Black

  • Thickness

    24.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 256 x 24.7 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024

