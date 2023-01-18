 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zc Hn035ws Laptop Fx517zc Hn035ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN035WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN035WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN035WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,490 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN035WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC HN035WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151657/heroimage/asus-fx517zc-hn035ws-151657-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151657/images/Design/asus-fx517zc-hn035ws-151657-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151657/images/Design/asus-fx517zc-hn035ws-151657-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151657/images/Design/asus-fx517zc-hn035ws-151657-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151657/images/Design/asus-fx517zc-hn035ws-151657-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹80,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹80,490
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 81,890 M.R.P. ₹103,990
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC-HN035WS Laptop FX517ZC-HN035WS Price in India

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC-HN035WS Laptop FX517ZC-HN035WS price in India starts at Rs.80,490. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC-HN035WS Laptop FX517ZC-HN035WS is Rs.81,890 on amazon.in which is available in Moonlight White colour.

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC-HN035WS Laptop FX517ZC-HN035WS price in India starts at Rs.80,490. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZC-HN035WS Laptop FX517ZC-HN035WS is Rs.81,890 on amazon.in which is available in Moonlight White colour.

    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zc Hn035ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • Full HD, IPS level, Anti-glare, Refresh Rate: 144 Hz, Viewing Angle: 85/85/85/85, 250 nits Brightness, 1000:1 Contrast, 45% NTSC%, 62.5% SRGB%, 47.34% Adobe%, Adaptive Sync
    • No
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 144 Hz
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Asus
    • 2 Kg
    • Moonlight White
    • 354 x 251 x 19.9  mm
    • FX517ZC-HN035WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    • 2
    • DDR5
    • 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • AI noise-canceling technology
    • Built-in array microphone
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Dolby Atmos
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen)
    • 2.0 Ghz
    • 4 GB
    • 8 GB DDR5 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard Single Light
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zc Hn035ws Laptop