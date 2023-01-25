 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zm Hn041ws Laptop Fx517zm Hn041ws Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 109,990 in India with intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151779/heroimage/asus-fx517zm-hn041ws-151779-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151779/images/Design/asus-fx517zm-hn041ws-151779-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹109,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹109,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 124,990 M.R.P. ₹152,990
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop FX517ZM-HN041WS Price in India

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop FX517ZM-HN041WS price in India starts at Rs.109,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop FX517ZM-HN041WS is Rs.124,990 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop FX517ZM-HN041WS price in India starts at Rs.109,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop FX517ZM-HN041WS is Rs.124,990 on amazon.in which is available in Off Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zm Hn041ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 8 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • 144 Hz
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, 144Hz refresh rate, vIPS-level anti-glare plane, Adaptive-Sync
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • 2 Kg
    • Off Black
    • Asus
    • 354 x 251 x 20  mm
    • Windows 11
    • FX517ZM-HN041WS
    Memory
    • 2
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • DDR5
    • DDR5
    • 32 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    • 720
    • 2-Speaker System
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
    • 6 GB
    • 2.3 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • chiclet keyboard with MUX switch
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 4
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zm Hn041ws Laptop