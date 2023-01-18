 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zr Hq030ws Laptop Fx517zr Hq030ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR HQ030WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR HQ030WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR HQ030WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,890 in India with Intel Core i7-12650H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR HQ030WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR HQ030WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151663/heroimage/asus-fx517zr-hq030ws-151663-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151663/images/Design/asus-fx517zr-hq030ws-151663-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151663/images/Design/asus-fx517zr-hq030ws-151663-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151663/images/Design/asus-fx517zr-hq030ws-151663-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151663/images/Design/asus-fx517zr-hq030ws-151663-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹149,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12650H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    2 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹149,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12650H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 146,389 M.R.P. ₹192,980
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR-HQ030WS Laptop FX517ZR-HQ030WS Price in India

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR-HQ030WS Laptop FX517ZR-HQ030WS price in India starts at Rs.149,890. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR-HQ030WS Laptop FX517ZR-HQ030WS is Rs.146,389 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR-HQ030WS Laptop FX517ZR-HQ030WS price in India starts at Rs.149,890. The lowest price of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZR-HQ030WS Laptop FX517ZR-HQ030WS is Rs.146,389 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zr Hq030ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • 8 Hrs
    • 65 W
    • 8 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 188 ppi
    • WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9, 300nits, 165Hz refresh rate, IPS-level anti-glare plane, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Adaptive-Sync
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • 165 Hz
    General Information
    • Black
    • 354 x 251 x 20  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • FX517ZR-HQ030WS
    • 2 Kg
    • Asus
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 2
    • DDR5
    • 16 GB
    • DDR5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speaker
    • Built-in microphone
    • 720
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.1
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 2.7 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 8 GB
    • Intel Core i7-12650H
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zr Hq030ws Laptop