 Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa506ic Hn005t Laptop Fa506ic Hn005t Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC HN005T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC HN005T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC HN005T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 80,400 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC HN005T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC HN005T Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146949/heroimage/asus-fa506ic-hn005t-146949-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146949/images/Design/asus-fa506ic-hn005t-146949-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P146949/images/Design/asus-fa506ic-hn005t-146949-v1-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹80,400
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹80,400
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC-HN005T Laptop FA506IC-HN005T Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC-HN005T Laptop FA506IC-HN005T price in India starts at Rs.80,400. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC-HN005T Laptop FA506IC-HN005T is Rs.67,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC-HN005T Laptop FA506IC-HN005T price in India starts at Rs.80,400. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506IC-HN005T Laptop FA506IC-HN005T is Rs.67,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa506ic Hn005t Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 90 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 144 Hz
    • 141 ppi
    • No
    • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • LED
    General Information
    • 359 x 256 x 25  mm
    • Asus
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Black
    • FA506IC-HN005T
    • 2.3 Kg
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 32 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphone
    • 720p HD
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • 2.9 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 4 GB
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • No
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa506ic Hn005t Laptop